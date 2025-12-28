DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / US lawmaker condemns killing of Hindu garment factory worker in Bangladesh

US lawmaker condemns killing of Hindu garment factory worker in Bangladesh

Dipu Chandra Das, 27, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district earlier this month

article_Author
PTI
New York, Updated At : 10:54 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ro Khanna. File photo
Advertisement

Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna has condemned the killing of a Hindu garment factory worker in Bangladesh, urging the global community to speak out against such “vile acts of hatred and bigotry”.

Advertisement

Dipu Chandra Das, 27, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district earlier this month. Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Advertisement

In a social media post on Saturday, Khanna said the killing of Das is "horrific".

Advertisement

"My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry,” said the Democratic lawmaker who represents California's 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Last week, the United Nations also expressed concern over the recent violence in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

“Yes, we’re very concerned about the violence that we’ve seen in Bangladesh,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a daily press briefing.

He was responding to a question on the Secretary-General's reaction to attacks on minorities, particularly the recent lynchings of Hindus in the country.

"Whether it's in Bangladesh or any other country, people who don't belong to the ‘majority' need to feel safe and all Bangladeshis need to feel safe. And we're confident that the government will do what it can to keep every single Bangladeshi safe,” Dujarric had said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts