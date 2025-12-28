US lawmaker condemns killing of Hindu garment factory worker in Bangladesh

Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna has condemned the killing of a Hindu garment factory worker in Bangladesh, urging the global community to speak out against such “vile acts of hatred and bigotry”.

Dipu Chandra Das, 27, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district earlier this month. Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

In a social media post on Saturday, Khanna said the killing of Das is "horrific".

"My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry,” said the Democratic lawmaker who represents California's 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Last week, the United Nations also expressed concern over the recent violence in Bangladesh.

“Yes, we’re very concerned about the violence that we’ve seen in Bangladesh,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a daily press briefing.

He was responding to a question on the Secretary-General's reaction to attacks on minorities, particularly the recent lynchings of Hindus in the country.

"Whether it's in Bangladesh or any other country, people who don't belong to the ‘majority' need to feel safe and all Bangladeshis need to feel safe. And we're confident that the government will do what it can to keep every single Bangladeshi safe,” Dujarric had said.