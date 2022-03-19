US lawmakers send Holi greetings to Indian-Americans, others

PTI

Washington, March 19

Top American lawmakers on Friday greeted Indian-Americans and Hindus across the world on the Festival of Colours saying Holi celebrates love and the triumph of good over evil.

“To everyone celebrating the festival of colors in New York, across America, and around the world: Wishing a happy #Holi celebrating love, the triumph of good over evil, and the arrival of spring!” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a tweet on Friday.

“Wishing a day filled with color and joy to all those celebrating Holi … and across America today,” tweeted Congressman Steny Hoyer, House Majority Leader.

“Queens would not be what it is today without the tenacity and grit of our Indian-American community. As we celebrate #Holi, the Festival of Love, let us commemorate the tremendous impact of Indian immigrants in culture throughout New York City,” Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said.

“Happy Holi to everyone in the United States and around the world who is celebrating! The Festival of Colors is a vibrant commemoration of the arrival of spring, bringing positivity and light as we celebrate the triumph of good over evil. May this new season of renewal bring peace, joy, and prosperity to all,” said Congresswoman Judy Chu.

Congresswoman Grace Meng said Holi is a joyous and centuries-old Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

“Let us take today and every day to strive to spread compassion and tolerance in our communities!” she said.

According to Congressman Ted Lieu, Holi is a joyous celebration that brings together communities all over the world. “Though the past two years have been challenging, we can count on the festival of colors to embody the beauty of spring and usher in a season of peace. As communities across the country celebrate Holi this year, we are reminded of its most enduring lesson— that good always triumphs over evil,” he said.

Sending greetings on the occasion of Holi, Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera said Holi is a signal for the beginning of spring after a lengthy winter.

“For the past two years, we have endured the long winter of the pandemic, and as we emerge, let us rejoice in a brighter future and a joyous spring,” he said.