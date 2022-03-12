US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

Washington, March 12
US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan Duggal as his envoy to the Netherlands, according to the White House.
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been raised in Cincinnati, Chicago, New York and Boston.
The White House made the announcement on Friday along with several other key administrative and diplomatic positions.
Duggal, a mother of two, is an experienced political activist, women's rights advocate and human rights campaigner, the White House said.
She is a former Presidential Appointee to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Council and continues to serve as a Western Regional Advisor.
Duggal is a San Francisco Committee member of Human Rights Watch, a member of the Wake Forest University Leadership and Character Council, and served on the National Board of Directors for Emily's List.
She received an MA in Political Communication from New York University. She also studied Mass Communication at Miami University.
