 US Senate confirms Indian-American Geeta Rao Gupta to be Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues : The Tribune India

US Senate confirms Indian-American Geeta Rao Gupta to be Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues

The department in a tweet says it is looking forward to her efforts to promote women and girls' rights through US foreign policy

US Senate confirms Indian-American Geeta Rao Gupta to be Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

Washington, May 13

Indian-American Geeta Rao Gupta has been confirmed by the US Senate as the Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues in the State Department.

The department in a tweet on Friday said it is looking forward to her efforts to promote women and girls' rights through US foreign policy. Gupta was confirmed by the US Senate by 51 to 47 votes early this week.

According to Gupta, there are many inequities and indignities that women suffer around the world, which hold them back from participating fully in the economy.

"They are subject to threats to their safety and have a fear of violence even on a daily basis, and that determines their mobility.

"In situations of conflict and emergencies and humanitarian crises they are particularly vulnerable, both in terms of their safety but also in terms of their being able to look after their families and feed their families," she said during her confirmation hearing last year. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

2
Delhi

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

3
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Rinku leads; Congress MLA Kotli protests; BJP puts up an impressive show

4
Nation

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

5
Jalandhar

28-year-old man killed in firing outside gym in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

6
Diaspora

2 get life term for killing British Sikh boy 'thinking him to be a member of rival gang'

7
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra's apartment decked up ahead of engagement with Raghav Chadha

8
Nation Explainer

Pakistan descends into chaos; what is happening in India's neighbourhood

9
Nation

Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months

10
Nation

Karnataka Election results 2023 LIVE updates: Celebrations begin in Delhi as Congress crosses halfway mark in early leads

Don't Miss

View All
Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Top News

Karnataka Election results LIVE updates : Counting begins; curfew imposed in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka Election results 2023 LIVE updates: Celebrations begin in Delhi as Congress crosses halfway mark in early leads

Cong: 122, BJP: 69: JDS: 26, Others: 7

Jalandhar bypoll result: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Rinku leads; Congress MLA Kotli protests; BJP puts up an impressive show

Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government...

Karnataka election results: BJP turncoats ex-CM Shettar and ex-deputy CM Savadi trailing

Karnataka election results: BJP turncoats ex-CM Shettar and ex-deputy CM Savadi trailing

Video: Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla as counting begins in Karnataka

Video: Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla as counting begins in Karnataka

Infiltration bid foiled in J-K’s Uri sector

Infiltration bid foiled in J-K’s Uri sector

After a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, a quad...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Overcharging rampant at ISBT-43 parking in Chandigarh

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

Jalandhar bypoll result: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Rinku leads; Congress MLA Kotli protests; BJP puts up an impressive show

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Group clash turns violent, one shot, another critical

MLA, Congress workers protest after tiff with MC Commissioner

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class X exams

82-year-old man dies of Covid-19

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

GLADA demolishes eight illegal colonies

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

Thapar Engineering student found dead in hostel

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib