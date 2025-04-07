DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Diaspora / US Supreme Court denies Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking stay on his extradition to India

US Supreme Court denies Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking stay on his extradition to India

The Mumbai terror attack accused, Rana (64), is a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, currently lodged in Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles
article_Author
PTI
New York, Updated At : 09:55 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tahawwur Rana. File photo
Advertisement

The US Supreme Court has denied Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking a stay on his extradition to India.

Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged in Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles.

He had submitted an “Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus” on February 27, with Elena Kagan, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the US and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit.

Advertisement

Earlier last month, Kagan had denied the application.

Rana had then renewed his “Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus previously addressed to Justice Kagan,” and requested that the renewed application be directed to Chief Justice Roberts.

Advertisement

An order on the Supreme Court website noted that Rana's renewed application has been “distributed for Conference of 4/4/2025” and “application” has been “referred to the Court.”

On Monday, a notice on the Supreme Court website said, “Application denied by the Court.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper