US Vice President Kamala Harris, Apple CEO Tim Cook send Holi greetings

PTI

Washington, March 19

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Apple CEO Tim Cook have greeted people on Holi.

Harris took to Twitter to send her Holi greetings on Friday.

“Today is a day celebrating joy, positivity, and coming together through vibrant colors. To the South Asian community and those who celebrate–happy Holi!” Harris, the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President, said in a tweet.

Apple CEO Cook also sent his greetings on the occasion.

“Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here's to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images,” Cook said in a tweet as he posted several pictures of the festival of colour.

Holi was celebrated across India and some South Asian regions with great enthusiasm on Friday with people thronging the streets, smearing each other with colours and exchanging greetings after two years of muted festivities due to Covid curbs.

