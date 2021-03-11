'USCIRF report on religious freedom biased against India': group of eminent Indian-Americans

Washington, April 27
A group of eminent Indian-Americans expressed disappointment over the latest annual report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom and alleged that it is biased against India.
The report recommended to the Biden Administration to designate India, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and 11 other nations as "country of particular concern" in the context of status of religious freedom.
The recommendations are not binding on the US government.
"The USCIRF's report on India is biased through selection and omissions fuelled by anti-India campaigns in the United States," alleged Khanderao Kand from the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), a US-based policy research and awareness institution.
Instead of recognising that India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is an act that gives citizenship to refugees who were religiously persecuted from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, it's wrongly projected as an act to take away citizenship, he said.
Similarly, the report failed to mention that the National Register of Citizenship (NRC), which is common in the most democratic countries, is being implemented as per the ruling of India's court, Kand said.
"It is disappointing that the report only quoted Muslims from Kashmir but ignored Kashmiri Pandit Hindus who are victims of their terrorism being forced out and murdered. It failed to mention that the situation normalised after the abolition of 370," said Jeevan Zutshi, founder member of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD).
"The report is a contradiction to India's humanitarian credentials as 90 per cent of my extended family and most of the Indigenous people from Bangladesh are going to India to save their lives from Jihadis," said Priya Saha, US-based editor of Dalit Kantha and Bangladesh Journal of Minority.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors