Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 6

Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Singh Kang alias Neetu Kang was shot at outside his house by unknown assailants in Surrey’s Bear Creek area on Friday.

The assailants managed to escape the spot before the police arrived.

A viral video shows the shooters waiting at the driveway of his house and shot at him as soon as he came out.

Another day, another targeted shooting,another Sikh in Surrey, Canada.

Kabaddi promoter Neetu Kang fired at 7 rounds, 4 hitting him.



Modus operandi: vehicle used in the crime found burnt.



ਸਰੀ ਵਿਚ ਗੋਲੀਬਾਰੀ-ਉੱਘਾ ਕਬੱਡੀ ਪ੍ਰੋਮੋਟਰ ਨੀਟੂ ਕੰਗ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ☛ https://t.co/f7vJcbRpSN pic.twitter.com/JR1aIXBmeu — Amar Jit Singh IFS(Retd)🇮🇳 (@AmarJit_IFS) May 6, 2023

Seven rounds were allegedly fired at him, of which four hit him. He is taking treatment in a hospital with and is said to be seriously injured.

Kang is one of the leading promoters of Kabaddi around the world .

#Canada #kabaddi