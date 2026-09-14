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Home / Diaspora / Viral Montreal–New York ‘donky route’ video enters US immigration debate ahead of midterm elections

Viral Montreal–New York ‘donky route’ video enters US immigration debate ahead of midterm elections

Clip surfaces as US President Donald Trump’s administration continues its hard-line campaign against unauthorised immigration

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:43 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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The footage was reposted on X on September 13 with a claim that it documented an illegal Canada–US border crossing facilitated by brokers. Representative Image/iStock
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A short social-media video, apparently by Punjabi youngsters showing a ‘donkey route’, between Canada and the US, has sparked an online debate amid the ongoing anti-immigration campaign in the US.

The 15-second vertical video shows a group of people—including adults and children—walking along a paved road in a rural area. A turbaned man filming himself leads the group. An overlay on the video reads “3 September”, and apparently narrates travel from Montreal to New York and in the opposite direction.

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The footage was reposted on X on September 13 with a claim that it documented an illegal Canada–US border crossing facilitated by brokers.

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However, the video does not show a border marker, immigration checkpoint or the group entering US territory. Its precise location, original source account and date of recording could not be independently verified.

The identities of the people shown in the video could also not be independently established.

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The clip has surfaced as US President Donald Trump’s administration continues its hard-line campaign against unauthorised immigration, adding to an already heated online debate over irregular migration ahead of the midterm elections.

The number shared in the vide was not responding to calls.

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