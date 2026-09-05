VPD officer allegedly duped 19 investors of more than $3 million; investigation began in 2023

A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officer charged in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud case has allegedly duped 19 investors of more than $3 million.

Chief Steve Rai confirmed at a Friday news conference that Kalwinder (Kal) Dosanjh, a 26-year member of the force and founder of the KidsPlay Foundation, faces nine charges, including fraud, theft and breach of trust. Dosanjh, most recently a motorcycle traffic officer, has been suspended with pay.

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Crown Counsel approved four counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of breach of trust following an investigation launched in December 2023.

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The case has spilled into Surrey’s municipal politics. Mayoral candidate Honveer Randhawa announced a “zero-tolerance policy” and removed Dosanjh’s wife, Sandy, from his electoral slate. Sandy, who is running for Surrey Council, defended her husband, insisting that he had committed no crime and suggesting that the case surfaced only after her candidacy was announced.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed the charges, noting that Dosanjh’s co-accused, Sarabjit Singh Gill, faces six counts of fraud and theft. The alleged offences occurred between December 2017 and July 2025 in Vancouver, Surrey and other parts of British Columbia.

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Dosanjh, 50, previously served as a senior detective in the VPD’s Financial Crimes Unit. He founded KidsPlay in 2015 to steer youth away from gangs and drugs through sports and mentorship programmes.