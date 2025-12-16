Two men from Punjab were allegedly shot dead while sitting inside a car in Edmonton, Canada, family members said on Monday. The incident occurred early Friday local time.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Barre village, and 19-year-old Ranvir Singh from Uddat Saidewala village in Punjab’s Mansa district. Gurdeep had moved to Canada more than two years ago and was awaiting approval for a work permit, while Ranvir had gone abroad about a year and a half ago to pursue higher studies.

According to the family, the two were shot moments after entering a car after leaving a friend’s birthday party. Ranvir was seated in the driver’s seat, with Gurdeep beside him, while a few others were sitting in the back.

Ranvir’s uncle, Mandeep Singh, said the assailants arrived in another vehicle, opened fire, and fled the scene immediately. Ranvir was struck by a bullet, while Gurdeep appeared to have been hit by shrapnel.

The family suspects the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity, as the car the victims were in did not belong to them. “Ranvir never had any enmity or even a minor altercation with anyone,” Mandeep Singh said, adding that the family believes the attackers may have targeted someone else.

Ranvir, the only child of his parents and the son of a farmer, had several relatives settled in Canada. Describing him as bright and academically inclined, Mandeep Singh said the family had encouraged him to prepare for competitive examinations in India, but Ranvir was determined to pursue opportunities abroad.

with inputs from PTI