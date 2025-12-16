DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / Was mistaken identity the case behind killing of 2 Punjabi students in Canada; family shocked, no motive known yet

Was mistaken identity the case behind killing of 2 Punjabi students in Canada; family shocked, no motive known yet

According to the family, the two were shot moments after entering a car after leaving a friend’s birthday party

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:55 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two men from Punjab were allegedly shot dead while sitting inside a car in Edmonton, Canada, family members said on Monday. The incident occurred early Friday local time.

Advertisement

Also read: 2 Punjabi youths shot dead in Canada’s Edmonton

Advertisement

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Barre village, and 19-year-old Ranvir Singh from Uddat Saidewala village in Punjab’s Mansa district. Gurdeep had moved to Canada more than two years ago and was awaiting approval for a work permit, while Ranvir had gone abroad about a year and a half ago to pursue higher studies.

Advertisement

According to the family, the two were shot moments after entering a car after leaving a friend’s birthday party. Ranvir was seated in the driver’s seat, with Gurdeep beside him, while a few others were sitting in the back.

Ranvir’s uncle, Mandeep Singh, said the assailants arrived in another vehicle, opened fire, and fled the scene immediately. Ranvir was struck by a bullet, while Gurdeep appeared to have been hit by shrapnel.

Advertisement

The family suspects the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity, as the car the victims were in did not belong to them. “Ranvir never had any enmity or even a minor altercation with anyone,” Mandeep Singh said, adding that the family believes the attackers may have targeted someone else.

Ranvir, the only child of his parents and the son of a farmer, had several relatives settled in Canada. Describing him as bright and academically inclined, Mandeep Singh said the family had encouraged him to prepare for competitive examinations in India, but Ranvir was determined to pursue opportunities abroad.

with inputs from PTI

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts