Where every car leaves fuller: NZ gurdwara food drive brings relief to hundreds

On a stretch of road outside Gurudwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib, Takanini, in Auckland, the scene on Saturday felt less like a distribution drive and more like a quiet movement. Cars lined up along Reding Street and nearby lanes, inching forward in long queues. As each vehicle reached the food drive spot on the gurdwara premises, drivers popped open their boots, and within seconds, volunteers stepped in — swift, coordinated, almost wordless — loading boxes filled with vegetables, fruits, milk, bread, fresh cream, chocolates, canned essentials and what not.

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Organised by the Supreme Sikh Society of New Zealand, the drive saw around 1,000 food packets distributed through the day, drawing not just Sikh families but also local New Zealanders, Maori households and Pacific Islander communities, people arriving from across the city, united less by identity and more by need.

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The drive began around 10 am with an ardas and a Karakia (a traditional Maori prayer) offered by Matua Rangi MacLean and Ann Kandell, setting a tone that reflected both faith and shared belonging. By afternoon, the rhythm had settled in: with hundreds of cars arriving, boots opening, supplies moving, and volunteers guiding the flow with calm precision.

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Speaking to this correspondent in Auckland, Daljit Singh, the president of the society, said this was one of the many such efforts that had now become routine. “Today, we distributed around 1,000 packets. Just three weeks ago, we did close to 1,200. In total, we have delivered about 6,84,000 food packets since we started,” he said.

He explained that the model is simple but deeply community-driven. “We get calls from people, Sikh families, local groups, even New Zealand-based food support organisations, who have surplus items and want them to go to the right place. Once we have enough to make about 1,000 good-quality packets, we announce the drive. The response always comes,” he said.

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For many here, the effort carries memories of its beginnings. Amarjit Singh Lakha, a member of the society, said the initiative took shape during the Covid-19 lockdowns. “Farmers had produce, but no way to distribute it. Instead of letting it go to waste, it was brought here and sent out to homes. That urgency has stayed with us,” he said.

“Back then, the scale was already significant. In 2019, in a single day around 3,500 food packets were delivered door to door, not just in Auckland but across cities like Hastings, Tauranga, Queenstown and Christchurch. At its peak, while Civil Defence operations were delivering about 18 tonnes of food daily, the society managed nearly 12 tonnes on its own. The effort later earned national recognition, with then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting the gurdwara to acknowledge the work”, said Daljit Singh.

On the ground, however, the impact is best understood in smaller, quieter moments. Bhai Ranjit Singh called the initiative “true seva in action”, saying the society had “gone all out to support anyone in need, without seeing who they are.”

Ngaire Wati, who was spotted at the food drive, said for many families, especially amid rising living costs, the drive had become “something people look forward to”.

Another woman, Te Aorangi, described it as “a space where humanity comes first, and everything else comes later”.

Meanwhile, the scenes come at a time when Sikh nagar kirtans in Auckland have recently been in the spotlight following incidents involving the performance of Haka in front of processions, sparking conversations around sensitivity and respect. Yet, just a few kilometres away, Saturday’s gathering offered a different picture, one where a Maori prayer opened a Sikh-led initiative, and where people from different communities stood in the same queue, waiting not just for food, but for a moment of shared understanding.

There were no speeches, no slogans, and just cars, open boots, and hands that kept giving.