Who are Kulwinder Johal and Preet Kaur Gill? Jalandhar natives earning big name in UK politics

Two Sikhs of Jalandhar origin have earned a name for themselves in the political circles of the UK.

Advertisement

Hailing from Tehang village of Phillaur, Kulwinder Singh Johal (56) has become the first turbaned Sikh Mayor of Leicester. In another significant development in the UK, Preet Kaur Gill (53), who also hails from Jamsher village of Jalandhar, has been appointed as the Junior Health Minister in the cabinet reshuffle in the Kier Starmer government.

Advertisement

Both developments are being celebrated across the Punjabi communities here and across the globe. Johal has been proudly telling everyone about his roots in Jalandhar.

Advertisement

"My parents and grandparents first settled in Talwan village of Jalandhar after coming from Pakistan during the Partition day. They later moved to Tehang village. I was only six when my family brought me to the UK. I had a good, fun life as a child here, and it was a ritual for us to go to gurdwara every Sunday," Johal said.

Johal worked in a factory in the UK for 25 years. Alongside, he remained engaged in social work and raising a football club locally.

Advertisement

"I was the general secretary of Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Leicester in 2002. Queen Elizabeth had paid a visit there during her golden jubilee tour of the UK. The visit got good coverage,” he recalled.

On being selected as the Mayor, he said, "I am thankful to my fellow councillors for reposing faith in me and choosing me to be the First Citizen of Leicester. Also, I firmly believe that such milestones come in a person's life only when the Almighty desires so."

As Johal took over, his wife Manjit Kaur Johal, daughter Gursimran Kaur and son Ashveer Singh Johal also came along.

Meanwhile, Preet Kaur Gill too had started her political career as a councillor in 2012 for the Labour Party. She has served as a councillor on Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council.

In the 2017 general election, Gill was elected as Member of Parliament for Birmingham Edgbaston. She had then become the first British Sikh woman MP in UK history.

She got re-elected in the 2019 and 2024 general elections. On her appointment, she wrote on her social media, "Every new role comes with a lot of responsibility to deliver".