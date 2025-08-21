Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh, FBI top 10 most wanted fugitive, arrested in India for murder of 6-year-old son

US law enforcement authorities, in collaboration with Indian police and INTERPOL, have arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh—one of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives—in India.

Singh, 40, was wanted in connection with the murder of her six-year-old son, Noel Alvarez.

According to reports by Fox News, Singh has been extradited to the United States and is currently in FBI custody. She will be handed over to state authorities in Texas, where she faces serious charges, including Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age and Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrest on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating: "FBI has arrested another Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive: Cindy Rodriguez Singh. Singh is wanted on state charges of killing her six-year-old son. She will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder."

Authorities in Everman, Texas, began investigating Singh in March 2023 after her son had not been seen since October 2022. During a welfare check, Singh reportedly misled investigators about the child's whereabouts. Just two days later, she fled the United States, boarding a flight to India.

By October 2023, Singh was officially charged in the District Court of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, and a federal arrest warrant was issued the following month. The FBI later added her to its Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list and offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh reportedly has ties to both India and Mexico. Her son Noel has not been seen alive since late 2022.

She faces charges of capital murder of a child under 10 (her 6-year-old son, Noel Alvarez)

Background:

In March 2023, authorities in Everman, Texas, conducted a welfare check for Noel, who hadn’t been seen since October 2022.

Singh allegedly lied about his whereabouts and fled to India two days later.

She was formally charged in October 2023 in Tarrant County, Texas.

A federal arrest warrant was issued in November 2023.

Fugitive history:

Singh had been on the run for over a year.

She had ties to India and Mexico.

The FBI had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.