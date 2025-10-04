Why Sikhs in US will now have to choose between military careers and their religious beliefs

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a strict new grooming policy that effectively bans most beards in the US military, allowing exceptions only for elite special forces.

The move is drawing sharp criticism from civil rights groups, veterans and advocates for religious freedom.

Why it matters

The new policy could force many service members — especially Sikhs, Muslims, Jews and Black troops with skin conditions — to choose between their military careers and their religious beliefs or health needs.

“If someone is good at their job but has a medical condition or religious belief, it’s absurd to punish them for that,” said Kyle Bibby, former Marine captain and co-founder of the Black Veterans Project.

What Hegseth said

During a speech at Quantico, Hegseth declared:

“If you want a beard, join special forces. If not, shave. We don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans.”

He added that the era of “rampant and ridiculous shaving profiles” — waivers for medical or religious reasons — is over.

Pete Hegseth: If you want a beard you can join special forces, if not then shave. We don't have a military full of Nordic Pagans. pic.twitter.com/MbBLLD74Kr — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 30, 2025

Religious impact

The new rules reverse a decade of progress on religious accommodations:

Sikhs: Cutting beards violates their faith. One attorney from the Sikh Coalition said, “For Sikh soldiers, shaving is like cutting off a limb.”

Muslims and Jews: Also affected due to similar religious obligations to maintain facial hair.

In 2022, a federal court ruled in favour of Sikh recruits keeping their beards and turbans in basic training.

Religious waivers will now undergo “individualised review” and will generally be restricted to non-deployable roles with low risk of chemical exposure or firefighting.

Health concerns

The policy also threatens troops with pseudofolliculitis barbae, a painful skin condition aggravated by shaving that disproportionately affects Black men.

According to dermatology data, up to 60% of Black men may suffer from this condition.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson called the policy part of “a broader assault on Black identity” disguised as uniformity.

What critics say

Kyle Bibby pointed out that beard accommodations already required thorough approval processes and strict grooming standards.

The move is seen as part of a broader rollback of DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) initiatives under a more MAGA-aligned Pentagon.

Legal pushback and religious freedom

CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) has sent a letter to Hegseth demanding clarification and emphasising that religious freedom is a constitutional right — even in uniform.

Critics fear this is the beginning of a broader crackdown on diversity, faith and and health-based accommodations in the armed forces.

On "no more beardos" policy, VP JD Vance said:

"When I was a young United States Marine, I did not have a beard. I am now the vice president. So I get to do what I want to do." pic.twitter.com/Cy15fZRvvY

— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2025

Meanwhile, thousands of military personnel are reportedly voicing frustration on social media over Pete Hegseth’s push to enforce stricter beard regulations in the US military, with many claiming they are considering leaving the service as a result.