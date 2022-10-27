Will take US-India ties to next level again if he wins the presidential election in 2024, says Donald Trump

Washington, October 27
Former US President Donald Trump has promised that he will take America's relationship with India to the next level again if he wins the presidential election in 2024.
In a Diwali speech organised by Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump told a gathering of about 200 Indian-Americans that he shared a great relationship with Hindus, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said he would nominate RHC founder Shalabh Kumar as his ambassador to India if he got elected as the US president in 2024.
A video of Trump's speech at the Diwali reception last Friday was released by RHC on Tuesday, in which the former president says that he has not yet announced if he will run, but if he does, and goes on to win in 2024, he has certain commitments towards the Indian-American community.
Trump said he probably would not have won in 2016 but for the support from the Hindu community in the battleground States.
