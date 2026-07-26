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Home / Diaspora / ‘He spoke briefly, then fired’: Punjabi woman shot dead in targeted Toronto attack

‘He spoke briefly, then fired’: Punjabi woman shot dead in targeted Toronto attack

Suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but was later arrested following search operation by Ontario Provincial Police

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:48 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The victim has been identified as Navneet Kaur (26) of Toronto. File Photo
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A 26-year-old woman of Punjabi origin was shot dead in Canada's Toronto by a 37-year-old man of Punjabi descent.

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The Toronto Police have identified a Brampton-based man who has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was fatally shot during what the police term as  a “targeted attack” in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

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The victim has been identified as Navneet Kaur (26) of Toronto. The suspect, Sharnjeet Singh (37), has also been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

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The relationship between the accused and the victim is not known yet.

In a press statement, Toronto Police allege the victim and the suspect were engaged in a "brief interaction” when the suspect shot the woman. Emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the shooting and administered life-saving measures. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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According to the police, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but was later arrested following a search operation by officers of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Sharnjeet was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on Saturday morning.

A witness, who was having coffee nearby, told he saw a man approach the woman and speak with her briefly before opening fire.

The residents have raised safety concerns following the incident.

Toronto Police are seeking additional information in this matter.

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