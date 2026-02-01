World Bank president visits Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Pakistan

World Bank president Ajay Pal Singh Banga visited Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal along with his family on the first day of his four-day visit to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Amid tight security cover, the visiting dignitary’s delegation was received by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora and Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Advertisement

The World Bank, last year, had announced to fund Pakistan with $20 billion of loans over the next decade, aimed to be invested in nutrition, education and renewable energies in the hope of stimulating private sector growth.

Advertisement

Sources say that during the tour, Banga is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other key ministers and senior officials from the finance and economic reforms department to address the cash-strapped economy of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Banga is also set to visit his parents’ ancestral village, Khushab.

Advertisement

Talking to The Tribune on phone, Minority minister Arora said that Banga’s visit to Pakistan has sent a positive and encouraging message, especially among the Sikh community.

“It was an honour to welcome Banga ji and his family. Such visits bring with it a global message of peace and interfaith harmony. Otherwise, the misconception is spread that Pakistan is not a safe place for visitors," he said.

However, at the gurdwara, Banga paid obeisance and performed ‘ardas’. He participated in the religious rituals and partook in the 'langar' while observing the Sikh concept of ‘Sangat’ (gathering of devotees) and ‘Pangat’ (sitting in a row) at the langar hall of the revered Shrine.

He was also briefed on the steps being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to safeguard and uplift the minority communities.

“The Pakistan government, especially the CM of Punjab Mariam Nawaz Sharif, ensures equal opportunities to the minorities, preservation of the holy sites as a part of government’s commitment to a diverse and inclusive Punjab on Pakistan’s soil," he said.

He was presented with a religious symbol by the local Sikh community as a mark of respect.