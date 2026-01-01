DT
Home / Editorials / A biting order: Dog census by teachers defies logic

A biting order: Dog census by teachers defies logic

The Tribune Editorial: Teachers at Sasaram in Bihar have been asked to step into streets to count stray dogs.

Editorial
Updated At : 02:24 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
EVEN as the Supreme Court grapples with the complex and contentious issue of stray dogs, a municipal corporation in Bihar has produced an order so ill-conceived that it borders on the absurd. Teachers in Sasaram have been asked to step into streets to count stray dogs. This task falls within the domain of municipal governance. The directive exposes a chronic administrative laziness that treats teachers as an all-purpose workforce. Census duties, election work, disaster surveys — and now dog counting. Bihar’s teachers are already stretched thin, struggling to balance academic responsibilities with a growing pile of non-teaching assignments. Every diversion chips away at classroom time, lesson planning and student engagement.

Primary education lays the foundation of a child’s development. Bihar’s learning outcomes, repeatedly flagged by ASER surveys over the years, are already among the weakest in the country. Pulling teachers out of classrooms for yet another non-academic task is a self-inflicted blow to the education system. Worse, the order is fraught with real danger. Counting stray dogs is not a harmless paperwork exercise. Many teachers may be fearful of dogs; others may be genuinely at risk. The Supreme Court itself has underlined that it is impossible to “read a dog’s mind” or predict when an animal may turn aggressive. Asking untrained civilians to conduct such an exercise is reckless, especially when dog-bite incidents and rabies deaths remain a public health concern.

The irony is stark. While the apex court has questioned municipal failures in implementing animal birth control and public safety measures, a municipal body has responded by outsourcing its core responsibility to teachers. This is governance by abdication. The order must be rescinded immediately. Municipal authorities must do their jobs, and teachers must be allowed to do theirs.

Tags :
