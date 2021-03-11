Aadhaar safety

The advisory asking citizens to avoid sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar cards over possible misuse, though withdrawn two days later on the pretext that it could be misinterpreted, has sent confusing signals. It has led to questions being raised about whether critical information concerning data privacy is being held back. The notification by the Bengaluru office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which manages Aadhaar, had also cautioned against using a public computer to download electronic versions, saying details should be shared only with entities having a ‘user licence’. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls, it added, were not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards, leading to a panic reaction as users took to social media to list the numerous instances when they had handed over the details.

Because it has been projected as one of the most important documents an Indian can possess, there have been concerns regarding the safety of the 12-digit unique ID card. A few years back, to clear any doubts, a former bureaucrat once associated with UIDAI shared his number on a public platform, challenging anyone to give proof of how it could be used to harm him. It was then stated that the card details could not be used to impersonate a person without biometric information. In revoking the recent order, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the parent body of UIDAI, said card holders were only told to exercise ‘normal prudence’ in using and sharing the number. It needs to dispel any doubts and be more succinct in its clarification.

Cases have come to light of scammers misusing Aadhaar information to commit crimes. Adding to the fear and anxiety is the spate of online frauds, with the cyber crime cells falling short in both solving the cases and catching hold of the culprits. Digitisation needs constant reminders to the public of safeguards being in place, and also a law enforcement machinery synergised with advanced technology that is always a step ahead of the fraudster.