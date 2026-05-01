Abortion autonomy

THE intervention by the Supreme Court in permitting the termination of a 30-plus-week pregnancy of a 15-year-old rape survivor is an assertion of constitutional morality over procedural rigidity. Importantly, the decision was backed by medical inputs, which flagged severe mental trauma, the psychological impact of continuing the pregnancy and elevated medical risks associated with advanced gestation. At the same time, the court made it clear that while medical opinion informs the decision, it does not determine it. The final threshold remained constitutional — centred on dignity, autonomy and the right to life.

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This distinction is crucial. Acting on medical assessments, the SC held that forcing continuation would violate the survivor’s bodily autonomy and mental well-being. In doing so, it reaffirmed a principle often lost in legal and medical processes: reproductive choice rests with the individual, not institutions acting on her behalf. At issue is the framework of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, which prescribes gestational limits but allows exceptions where there is grave risk to physical or mental health. These exceptions are mediated through medical boards whose cautious interpretations can delay or deny access. The SC’s observation that doctors cannot decide for patients is a necessary corrective, even as it raises concerns about late-stage procedural risks and foetal viability.

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For minor rape survivors, delayed reporting, stigma and administrative hurdles frequently push pregnancies into advanced stages. At that point, risks such as haemorrhage, complications during delivery and long-term health consequences rise sharply, especially for adolescents. Forcing continuation compounds both physical danger and psychological trauma, raising serious concerns under the right to life. The court’s rebuke to the Centre — urging it to respect citizens’ choice — underscores that reproductive autonomy is integral to personal liberty, even as it exposes gaps in the law that force survivors to seek judicial relief.