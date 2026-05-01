icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Editorials / Abortion autonomy

Abortion autonomy

The Tribune Editorial: Minor’s choice prevails over rigid law

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 04:55 AM May 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. istock
Advertisement

THE intervention by the Supreme Court in permitting the termination of a 30-plus-week pregnancy of a 15-year-old rape survivor is an assertion of constitutional morality over procedural rigidity. Importantly, the decision was backed by medical inputs, which flagged severe mental trauma, the psychological impact of continuing the pregnancy and elevated medical risks associated with advanced gestation. At the same time, the court made it clear that while medical opinion informs the decision, it does not determine it. The final threshold remained constitutional — centred on dignity, autonomy and the right to life.

Advertisement

This distinction is crucial. Acting on medical assessments, the SC held that forcing continuation would violate the survivor’s bodily autonomy and mental well-being. In doing so, it reaffirmed a principle often lost in legal and medical processes: reproductive choice rests with the individual, not institutions acting on her behalf. At issue is the framework of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, which prescribes gestational limits but allows exceptions where there is grave risk to physical or mental health. These exceptions are mediated through medical boards whose cautious interpretations can delay or deny access. The SC’s observation that doctors cannot decide for patients is a necessary corrective, even as it raises concerns about late-stage procedural risks and foetal viability.

Advertisement

For minor rape survivors, delayed reporting, stigma and administrative hurdles frequently push pregnancies into advanced stages. At that point, risks such as haemorrhage, complications during delivery and long-term health consequences rise sharply, especially for adolescents. Forcing continuation compounds both physical danger and psychological trauma, raising serious concerns under the right to life. The court’s rebuke to the Centre — urging it to respect citizens’ choice — underscores that reproductive autonomy is integral to personal liberty, even as it exposes gaps in the law that force survivors to seek judicial relief.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts