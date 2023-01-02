THE guidelines issued by the Supreme Court to the police regarding motor vehicle accidents are aimed at addressing the procedural hassles in insurance and compensation claims. The top court’s directions come in the wake of the inordinate delay in disposal of cases of motor accident claims. The police departments of all states have been directed to set up specialised units and post trained officers in every police station within three months. After registering the FIR, the Investigating Officer has to submit the First Accident Report within 48 hours to the claims tribunal. This would have details of registration of the vehicle, driving licence, fitness of the vehicle, permit and other specifics.

If carried out as mandated, the time-bound exercise can lead to better coordination for simpler and quicker disbursal of claims. Focused police intervention can also allay insurance companies’ concerns of false evidence being planted. The police, the Bench has reiterated, have to act as facilitators for all the stakeholders: the victims, the claimants and the insurance providers. The General Insurance Council and insurance companies have been asked to follow the mandate of law. The state authorities have been told to develop a joint web platform to reduce legal disputes. Lack of insurance literacy is a weak point for the majority of the customers. The fine print that is difficult to comprehend works to their disadvantage.

Conservative figures put at five lakh the motor accident claims reported every year. As cricketer Rishabh Pant’s accident has shown, road safety needs to be highly prioritised. Overspeeding, wrong-lane driving, jumping the traffic signal and haphazard parking can have fatal consequences, but these violations go largely unchecked. The basic lack of understanding of traffic rules and road signage, as well as the aggressive behaviour on roads, has to be tackled on a war footing. Erring drivers are taken to task, but there is rarely any action against road safety officials who fail to do their job.