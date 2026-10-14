Activist’s killing : Who protects those fighting drug menace?

THE killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, popularly known as Jhota, in Mansa shows that Punjab’s battle against drugs is far from over. Shot dead during an argument with a chemist over the alleged sale of addictive medicines, Jhota’s death raises troubling questions about the state’s ability to act on complaints and protect those who speak out against the drug menace. Earlier killings of village anti-drug volunteers in Punjab suggest that the risks are not new. What makes the incident more disturbing is the history between the two men. In 2023, Jhota had complained against the same chemist, Ashwani Kumar, accusing him of selling banned capsules. The police registered a case against the shop owner, but also booked Jhota for allegedly taking the law into his own hands by parading him through a market with shoes around his neck. Three years later, another confrontation at the same shop ended in Jhota’s death, with four of his companions injured. In 2023, anti-drug volunteers Harbhagwan Singh in Faridkot and Jasvir Singh in Bathinda also died in attacks reportedly linked to their opposition to drug peddling. These cases demand closer scrutiny.

The investigation must establish what led to the shooting and whether there was a history of threats. Equally important is finding out what happened to the earlier complaint. Was the alleged illegal sale of medicines properly investigated? Did drug-control officials inspect the shop? Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s meeting with senior officers must lead to concrete action, not another round of assurances. Complaints about illegal drug sales need timely investigation, prescription and stock records must be checked and officials found negligent held accountable.

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Punjab’s anti-drug campaign cannot be measured by arrests and seizures alone. It must also be judged by whether drugs become harder to obtain and people can report suspected offenders without fear.