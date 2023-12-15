Addressing fossil fuels

AFTER a hard-fought deal to combat climate change was struck at the COP28 summit in Dubai on Wednesday, a delegate rightly described it as having finally addressed the elephant in the room — fossil fuels. It was for the first time in its 28 years of climate negotiations that the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change pledged to transition away from greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal by 2050 to keep the temperature rise within the 1.5°C mark.

However, the path to this ambitious goal is tough and will test the commitment of the nations to walk the talk. The changeover necessitates a redesigning of policies, subsidies and regulations by countries worldwide. Achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century entails a drastic overhaul of the way businesses are powered and electricity produced and consumed. For, despite all efforts towards switching over to renewable and other green energy sources in recent decades, over three-fourths of the global energy is still produced from coal, oil and gas.

Along with technological support for carbon capture and renewable energy adaptation, investment worth billions of dollars is necessary for ‘transitioning away’ in a just and equitable manner for the developing world. But even as COP28 saw the Green Climate Fund pledged by rich nations rise to a record $12.8 billion, it remains to be seen if they would deliver on their promises or the Global South would be again left high and dry by unkept promises of aid. A shortfall in finance is the biggest hurdle to the conversion of ambitions into reality. With 2023 being the hottest year ever recorded, arresting climate change has gained urgency. It is up to the comity of nations to fully honour the path chosen at COP28.

#Climate change #Dubai #Environment