AI anxiety : Younger workers face greater risks

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) is often portrayed as a technology tailor-made for younger workers. They are more likely to use digital tools, adapt quickly to new software and enter workplaces where AI is already embedded. However, a new survey suggests that the generation most comfortable using AI may also be the most worried about its consequences. An analysis by Glassdoor, an online platform for job seekers and employers, has found that only about one-third of GenZ workers have positive views about AI’s impact on the workplace, compared with 47% of GenX employees. The findings challenge the assumption that younger employees automatically welcome technological change.