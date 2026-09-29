A recent incident in Australia, in which an AI agent gained unauthorised access to a government health portal, offers a warning that India cannot afford to ignore. The incident showed how an AI system pursuing a legitimate task could go beyond the limits set for it. The episode raises an important question: what happens when AI is able to act on its own? Millions of people in India now depend on digital systems for banking, payments, government services, healthcare and other essential needs. Platforms such as UMANG bring together thousands of government services. The more such systems are connected, the greater the damage if a weakness in one of them is exploited.

The danger is not that AI will suddenly become “evil”. The bigger worry is simpler: a machine may be given a particular job and, in trying to complete it, take a route that its human users never intended. A human being knows that a locked door is a barrier. An AI agent may instead see it as a problem to be solved. India is already using AI to strengthen cybersecurity. But the same technology can also make cyberattacks faster and more sophisticated.

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But the answer is not to stop using AI. It is to put sensible limits on what autonomous systems can do. An AI agent should get only the access it needs, should be closely watched when handling sensitive information and should be stopped automatically if it behaves unusually. There must also be a clear authority or institution responsible for its actions. Our digital transformation has brought enormous benefits. As AI becomes capable of acting on its own, access must never be mistaken for authority. Innovation must operate within boundaries that people — not machines — set.