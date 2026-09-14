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Home / Editorials / AI caution : Think before sharing photos

AI caution : Think before sharing photos

The Tribune Editorial: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has already warned that AI capabilities are advancing fast enough to require greater prudence and stronger safeguards

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:17 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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THE viral rush to turn photographs into 1980s-style portraits is an exercise in nostalgia. It is also an unintended experiment in how readily people surrender personal data for a few seconds of digital gratification. The Hisar police have cautioned the public against misuse of AI-generated retro-look photographs; the Bengaluru police have issued a similar warning, citing possible misuse of personal and facial-recognition data. The concern has now acquired wider institutional weight. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s AI Incident Monitor has listed the 1980s-photo trend as a potential privacy and biometric-data hazard, while making the important distinction that no actual harm from the trend has been reported so far.

In February, 61 data-protection authorities worldwide also warned about the privacy risks posed by AI-generated imagery of identifiable individuals without their knowledge or consent. The issue, therefore, is not whether every AI application is secretly harvesting photographs. Data practices differ between platforms and alarmism is no substitute for evidence. The real problem is that users often do not know what they are consenting to: how long an uploaded image is retained, whether it can be used to improve models, who can access it and whether deletion is truly possible. A photograph also contains more than a face. Backgrounds can disclose homes, workplaces, schools, family members and locations. Once an AI-generated image is posted publicly, it can be copied, altered or scraped beyond the creator’s control.

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This is especially relevant when Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is warning that AI capabilities are advancing fast enough to require greater prudence and stronger safeguards. He has called for the pace of frontier-AI development to be moderated so that safety measures can keep up. AI-generated nostalgia need not be banned. But platforms must make privacy terms intelligible and users must think before uploading. A retro photograph may last a moment; the digital footprint behind it may last far longer.

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