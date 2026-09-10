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Home / Editorials / AI eye-opener : Tech giants should not gamble with humanity

AI eye-opener : Tech giants should not gamble with humanity

The Tribune Editorial : Governments cannot leave decisions about humanity’s future to tech giants

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Jacob Coxon
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ANTHROPIC researcher Jacob Coxon’s resignation — and his dystopian warning — has intensified the worldwide debate over artificial intelligence (AI). When an individual who has worked at both Anthropic and OpenAI claims that leading AI companies are “gambling with our lives”, the all-important question is whether the AI-driven transformation is being pursued responsibly. Coxon’s central concern is the accelerating race towards self-improving superintelligence — systems that could eventually exceed human capabilities across multiple domains and potentially acquire the ability to manipulate digital infrastructure, resources and institutions. More troublingly, Anthropic’s own Alignment Science lead, Evan Hubinger, has acknowledged that the company does not yet have a solution for aligning superintelligent systems with human interests. Such admissions expose a dangerous contradiction at the heart of the AI industry. Companies increasingly recognise that advanced AI could pose extraordinary risks, yet competitive pressures continue to push them towards more capable systems. The logic that “if we do not build it, someone else will” can turn a race into a collective catastrophe.

It is true that AI is delivering benefits in medicine, science, education and other fields. However, technological progress cannot be measured solely by how quickly capabilities improve. Safety, security and accountability must advance at the same pace. The allegations of industrial-scale attempts to extract AI capabilities through model distillation are worrisome. If the US-China rivalry is accelerating the spread of powerful AI while firms struggle to secure their systems, the risks extend well beyond corporate competition.

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Governments cannot leave decisions about humanity’s future to tech giants. Major AI laboratories need enforceable safety standards, independent oversight, transparent risk assessment and internationally negotiated limits on the development of the most dangerous capabilities. Coxon’s outburst is part of a growing clamour. When the consequences involve civilisational stakes, there is no room for a reckless gamble.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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