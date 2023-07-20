Amending forest Act

With around 400 ecologists, scientists and naturalists forming the latest group of specialists seeking that the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, not be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and other MPs would do well to heed the advice proffered. Similar sentiments and concerns have earlier been expressed by hundreds of law and forest rights experts, retired civil servants and MPs of Opposition parties. Their demand for more time for the submission of objections to the draft legislation — the deadline for it ended in May — for consideration by the joint committee of Parliament holds water as they have buttressed their fears by pointing out glaring flaws in the content of the Bill.

The main contention is over the proposed amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, leaning towards wanton development rather than strengthening the Act for protecting and increasing the country’s forest cover. Forest conservation cannot be compromised as it is crucial for saving biodiversity, ensuring the rights of tribals and helping arrest climate change as forests are natural carbon sinks. The extreme weather events that the country has been witnessing over the past few years are in part attributed to the depleting forest reserves and consequent rise in temperatures. The current flood situation in the North exemplifies how hills and plains denuded of trees and greenery become prone to erosion by the gushing currents of water, leaving a trail of destruction.

It has been pointed out that due process was not followed as the Bill was referred to a select committee dominated by BJP MPs and not the parliamentary panel of the ministries concerned for all-round deliberations. The apprehensions about the loss of forest tracts for commercial ventures must be allayed.

#Environment #Monsoon