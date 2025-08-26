Amit Shah’s remarks on Justice Reddy unfortunate

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the Supreme Court's 2011 ruling in the Salwa Judum case have been termed "unfortunate" by a group of former judges and senior lawyers. It's a sentiment that is widely shared. The BJP leader has accused the co-author of the judgment, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, who is the Opposition candidate for the September 9 vice-presidential elections, of supporting Naxalism and ending the tribals' right to defend themselves. The signatories have objected to "misinterpretation" of the ruling, which they said does not, either expressly or by implication, lend support to Naxalism or its ideology. One can only agree with the contention that while the campaign may well be ideological, it can be conducted civilly. Concern has also been expressed about how such "prejudicial" action can have a chilling effect on the independence of judges.

Justice Reddy, along with Justice SS Nijjar, had ordered the disbanding of Salwa Judum, ruling that using tribal youths as special police officers in the fight against Maoist insurgents in Chhattisgarh was unconstitutional. He has refused to join issue with the Home Minister, saying the verdict was not his but that of the Supreme Court, and that Shah would not have made the remarks had he read the complete judgment. "It is the State alone that can use power. You cannot outsource your power. The Supreme Court never said that you don't fight the Naxals, what it said was you cannot create a group and arm them," he said. A dignified debate — and not resorting to personal attacks or unqualified accusations — is the least that is expected.

The lack of civility in public discourse seems to have become par for the course. When it emanates from the highest quarters, it can result in lasting damage.