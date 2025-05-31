DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Editorials / Amit Shah's visit a balm for Poonch

Amit Shah's visit a balm for Poonch

The Tribune Editorial: Poonch recorded the highest number of civilian fatalities in the India-Pak conflict between May 7 and 10.
article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:49 AM May 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Poonch and his message of solidarity with those affected in the Pakistani shelling and drone attacks during Operation Sindoor provides a much-needed balm. The district recorded the highest number of civilian fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir between May 7 and 10. The border area residents in the UT have yet again paid the price. The large-scale death and destruction throws up pertinent questions that need to be urgently addressed. Why do civilians living close to the Line of Control remain so vulnerable? Could more have been done to lower the risk and prevent the losses? Was the response to evacuate those in the line of fire quick enough? Going forward, what are the new standard operating procedures being put in place to ensure that the residents are protected if there is a cross-border flare-up again?

Advertisement

It is time to firm up a robust compensation and rebuilding process that exhibits the nation's resolve to stand by those who are the most vulnerable in border areas across the country. The Home Minister’s announcement to add to the 9,500-plus bunkers in the border areas is reassuring. The distribution of aid and appointment letters for government jobs to the kin of those affected is a sign that the J&K government, the Centre and the nation's sentiments are connected with the border residents. Developing a response framework that takes care of the unique requirements of border residents is vital. They cannot be made to feel invisible and forgotten.

It is also essential to not take lightly the civil defence drills that are being initiated at regular intervals, or the assigning of duties and imparting of training to the young volunteers. A modicum of discipline and preparedness has its benefits in times of crises.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts