Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Poonch and his message of solidarity with those affected in the Pakistani shelling and drone attacks during Operation Sindoor provides a much-needed balm. The district recorded the highest number of civilian fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir between May 7 and 10. The border area residents in the UT have yet again paid the price. The large-scale death and destruction throws up pertinent questions that need to be urgently addressed. Why do civilians living close to the Line of Control remain so vulnerable? Could more have been done to lower the risk and prevent the losses? Was the response to evacuate those in the line of fire quick enough? Going forward, what are the new standard operating procedures being put in place to ensure that the residents are protected if there is a cross-border flare-up again?

It is time to firm up a robust compensation and rebuilding process that exhibits the nation's resolve to stand by those who are the most vulnerable in border areas across the country. The Home Minister’s announcement to add to the 9,500-plus bunkers in the border areas is reassuring. The distribution of aid and appointment letters for government jobs to the kin of those affected is a sign that the J&K government, the Centre and the nation's sentiments are connected with the border residents. Developing a response framework that takes care of the unique requirements of border residents is vital. They cannot be made to feel invisible and forgotten.

It is also essential to not take lightly the civil defence drills that are being initiated at regular intervals, or the assigning of duties and imparting of training to the young volunteers. A modicum of discipline and preparedness has its benefits in times of crises.