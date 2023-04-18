Anarchy in UP

IN a heinous crime that stood out for its brazenness, gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were gunned down by three persons — who were posing as journalists — while they were being taken by Uttar Pradesh police personnel to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup on Saturday night. The shooters — two in their early 20s and the third just 18 — have told the police that they murdered the Ahmed siblings to ‘make a name’ for themselves in the world of crime. The ease with which they were able to kill the duo points to grave lapses on the part of the escorting cops. Police laxity made it a cakewalk for the assailants. The killings had an air of inevitability about them; it was just a question of who would pull the trigger quicker than the UP cops.

The state government has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the brothers’ murders, while the police have set up a three-member Special Investigation Team for the purpose. The investigators must scrutinise the role of cops as aiders and abettors and recommend strict action against the erring ones. The fact that 183 police encounters have occurred in the past six years in UP, ever since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took charge, makes it obvious that the state’s police personnel are not averse to taking action beyond the confines of the law. The nexus between politicians and gangsters had for decades brought UP to its knees on the law and order front. Former MP Atiq was a typical example of a gangster who thrived on political patronage and systematically got rid of his rivals.

The spate of police encounters and extrajudicial murders in the state also needs to be probed. Emboldened by a seemingly trigger-happy government, the police have opened the floodgates to a vicious circle of killings. This, in turn, has spurred gangsters to fiercely vie with each other for ‘glory and fame’. This is an ominous turn of events. The judiciary and the Centre must firmly tell the state government to mend its ways and ensure that the rule of law prevails.