 Another horrifying rape : The Tribune India

Another horrifying rape

Women suffer as Nirbhaya fund lies under-utilised

Another horrifying rape

Photo for representation. iStock file photo



In yet another shocker, a Delhi woman was recently kidnapped from a Ghaziabad road, dragged into an SUV and gangraped. She was, two days later, found wrapped in a jute bag with her limbs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part. Even as the police have been quick to nab the four accused, the horrific case is a reminder that the country’s progress in preventing the recurrence of brutal violence like that suffered by Delhi’s Nirbhaya in 2012 is far from satisfactory. This lapse is best manifested by the under-utilisation of the Nirbhaya fund that was established in 2013 for the protection of women after an international outcry. Data presented in Parliament in March this year shows that while only two-thirds of the over Rs 6,000 crore allocated under the Nirbhaya fund was disbursed to the ministries, Central departments and states concerned, less than half of it was actually used to achieve the targeted goal.

That the daughters of India continue to remain vulnerable to sadistically cruel assaults is a sorry reflection on the gender values imparted to growing boys. Statistics say that a sexual offence takes place in India every 16 minutes. Shamefully, many of them involve minors. A report by Child Rights and You (CRY) claims that there has been an increase of more than 500 per cent over the past 10 years in crime against minors. The dreadful rape/murder cases of Kathua, Unnao, Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Manipur in the past decade shook the nation, showing that the malaise is endemic.

Though the rape laws were strengthened in 2013 in a bid to deter people from daring to go down the path of crime, the alarming regularity with which they are reported underscores gaps in the relay of the strong message of zero tolerance towards rape. Prompt justice delivery for the victims with quick and sure punishment to the perpetrators of the horrific crime is crucial for prevention. At the social and family levels, we have not yet succeeded in shifting the onus of the blame to the culprits; the hapless victim girls are still made to bear the so-called stigma and stay silent for fear of attracting ‘shame’.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Romantic pictures of Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Amir Khan and wife Mahreen go viral, fans say 'How can someone be so mesmerisingly contagious'

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh restaurant told to pay Rs 30,000 for broken tooth

3
Diaspora

Video: Indians dancing like ‘desi rockstars’ on Punjabi song block New York road for wedding procession, video goes viral, netizens say ‘money power’

4
Chandigarh

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

5
World

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt

6
Punjab

On his birthday, jailed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu taken to hospital for check-up

7
Nation

'Muslims don't worship Goddess Lakshmi, are they not...': Bihar BJP MLA sparks controversy

8
Haryana

‘Straight trees are always cut first’: Haryana cadre IAS officer Ashok Khemka over appointment of his batchmates as secretaries

9
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

10
Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products
Punjab

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Top News

Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts

Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts

PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...

45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns

45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns

Indian-origin Sunak frontrunner | Oppn wants general electio...

Elon Musk plans to fire 75% of Twitter staff: Report

Elon Musk plans to fire 75% of Twitter staff: Report

Mann writes to Guv, alleges interference

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference

Justifies appointment of PAU VC


Cities

View All

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Minister Harjot Singh Bains inspects Amritsar jail, seizes 8 cellphones

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Drug case: NIA raids at 2 locations in Tarn Taran

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

On run for 19 yrs, PO in police net

City witnesses 506 dengue cases, 2nd highest since 2018

Mosquitofish released in Butterfly Park pond

Illegal vendors sit pretty at Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Fewer farm fire cases in Doaba

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Drug smuggler arrested, 2-kg heroin seized

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

PAU Vice-Chancellor appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal’s appointment citing University Act 1970

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

Ministers, MLAs attend sports event at Punjabi University

Chaos as speeding car rams into multiple vehicles near Patiala's Leela Bhawan

Punjab records 2,721 farm fires, least in 2 years

Navjot Sidhu taken to Rajindra Hospital for check-up