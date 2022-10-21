Another horrifying rape

In yet another shocker, a Delhi woman was recently kidnapped from a Ghaziabad road, dragged into an SUV and gangraped. She was, two days later, found wrapped in a jute bag with her limbs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part. Even as the police have been quick to nab the four accused, the horrific case is a reminder that the country’s progress in preventing the recurrence of brutal violence like that suffered by Delhi’s Nirbhaya in 2012 is far from satisfactory. This lapse is best manifested by the under-utilisation of the Nirbhaya fund that was established in 2013 for the protection of women after an international outcry. Data presented in Parliament in March this year shows that while only two-thirds of the over Rs 6,000 crore allocated under the Nirbhaya fund was disbursed to the ministries, Central departments and states concerned, less than half of it was actually used to achieve the targeted goal.

That the daughters of India continue to remain vulnerable to sadistically cruel assaults is a sorry reflection on the gender values imparted to growing boys. Statistics say that a sexual offence takes place in India every 16 minutes. Shamefully, many of them involve minors. A report by Child Rights and You (CRY) claims that there has been an increase of more than 500 per cent over the past 10 years in crime against minors. The dreadful rape/murder cases of Kathua, Unnao, Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Manipur in the past decade shook the nation, showing that the malaise is endemic.

Though the rape laws were strengthened in 2013 in a bid to deter people from daring to go down the path of crime, the alarming regularity with which they are reported underscores gaps in the relay of the strong message of zero tolerance towards rape. Prompt justice delivery for the victims with quick and sure punishment to the perpetrators of the horrific crime is crucial for prevention. At the social and family levels, we have not yet succeeded in shifting the onus of the blame to the culprits; the hapless victim girls are still made to bear the so-called stigma and stay silent for fear of attracting ‘shame’.