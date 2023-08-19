THE appeal for peace by several khap panchayats and farmers’ unions after the communal clashes in Nuh is a reassuring development. At a mahapanchayat in Hisar, resolutions condemning the violence and calling for harmony were passed. Farmers’ unions have been critical of the Haryana Government’s handling of the situation. Initially, the khap panchayats had mixed responses. Letters purportedly written by some sarpanches barred Muslim traders from conducting business in their villages. To his credit, the state’s Development and Panchayats Minister was quick to voice his opposition to such diktats in no uncertain terms. Strict action was ordered. In Rewari, taking cognisance of calls to bar the entry of outsiders from a particular community, show-cause notices were issued to panchayats. The stern stance of the administrative machinery and now the calls for restoring peace by khap panchayats send out positive signals.

The Phogat and Sangwan khaps have sought action against those trying to spread hatred. Demands have been made to rein in elements at the forefront of attempts to create communal tension. Though late in the day, the arrest of self-proclaimed cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi is a sign of course correction. Why the likes of him and Monu Manesar were allowed to make inflammatory speeches and provocative videos needs to be thoroughly investigated. The police cannot be seen to be selective in enforcing the rule of law.

Deft handling of the situation prevented communal tension in Samalkha from taking a turn for the worse when Tiranga Yatra participants barged into a mosque recently. Those involved must be taken to task. The same goes for an imam who has been blamed in an SIT report for triggering the Nalhar clashes in Nuh. He is accused of spreading a rumour that Muslims’ shops were being looted.

