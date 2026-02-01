Aquifers in peril: Policy correction needed in Haryana

HARYANA’s groundwater crisis has crossed from warning to emergency. With nearly 64% of the state’s blocks now classified as overexploited, extraction far exceeds natural recharge. The situation threatens agriculture, drinking water security and economic stability. This is not a sudden failure but the cumulative outcome of policy choices that rewarded extraction while neglecting conservation. At the heart of the problem lies cropping patterns. Paddy cultivation, promoted through assured procurement and free or subsidised electricity, has locked farmers into a water-intensive cycle in a semi-arid state. Tubewells have replaced canals as the primary irrigation source, pushing aquifers beyond recovery levels. In several districts, groundwater withdrawal has reportedly reached over 130% of the annual recharge, a point that guarantees future scarcity.

What makes the condition more alarming is the silent nature of groundwater depletion. Unlike floods or droughts, falling water tables do not command immediate political attention. The costs emerge gradually — deeper borewells, higher energy consumption, saline intrusion and, eventually, the collapse of farm viability and rural drinking water systems. Urban centres, too, are increasingly dependent on overdrawn aquifers, spreading the risk beyond agriculture.

Policy responses so far have focussed disproportionately on supply-side solutions — recharge structures, ponds and check dams — without addressing demand. Crop diversification away from paddy, rational pricing of electricity, micro-irrigation incentives and enforceable groundwater regulation must move to core policy. Equally important is decentralised governance. Groundwater is a local resource and its management requires community participation, transparent data and district-level accountability. Without empowering panchayats and users to monitor and regulate extraction, state-level targets will remain cosmetic. Unless water is treated as a finite ecological asset, today’s overexploitation will translate into tomorrow’s water drought. The window for corrective action is narrowing.