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Home / Editorials / Arrest deadline : SC ruling reaffirms constitutional liberty

Arrest deadline : SC ruling reaffirms constitutional liberty

The Tribune Editorial: Delays create opportunities for arbitrary exercise of power and custodial abuse

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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THE Supreme Court’s ruling that the 24-hour deadline for producing a detained person before a magistrate begins from the moment of detention, and not from the formal recording of arrest, is a timely reaffirmation of constitutional liberty. The judgment sends an unequivocal message: the police cannot manipulate procedures to circumvent fundamental rights. Rejecting the artificial distinction between detention and arrest for the purpose of Article 22(2) of the Constitution, the SC Bench has plugged a loophole that potentially allowed probe agencies to keep individuals in custody without prompt judicial oversight. The case in question, involving four persons detained in connection with a narcotics case, has exposed the dangers of an unexplained 18-hour gap between detention and formal arrest. Such delays create opportunities for arbitrary exercise of power and custodial abuse.

Custodial violence and prolonged interrogation continue to plague India’s criminal justice system. The Constitution guarantees protection against detention without judicial scrutiny, but this safeguard cannot depend on the discretion of investigating officers. The SC has rightly clarified that only a reasonable travel time to the magistrate’s court may be excluded from the 24-hour deadline. Notably, magistrates have been directed to record the actual time of detention and independently examine whether constitutional safeguards have been respected.

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Habeas corpus, too, must remain an effective legal remedy against unlawful deprivation of liberty. The SC ruling carries lessons especially for Jammu and Kashmir, where over 2,000 habeas corpus petitions challenging preventive detention were filed in about four years after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Constitutional freedom loses meaning when remedies are delayed or accountability is weakened. Ultimately, the fight against crime should not undermine fundamental rights. The police must conduct investigations within the bounds of the law, while the courts should stay vigilant. Liberty is not a procedural formality; it is the foundation of democracy.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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