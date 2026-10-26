Arunachal violence : Address local concerns over power project

THE proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has become a disturbing flashpoint in Arunachal Pradesh, a strategically important state bordering China. Amid protests against the project, a mob torched a police station and an office of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation and vandalised the houses of political leaders in East Siang district. The violent turn of events highlights the perils of initiating development works without addressing the concerns of local communities. Opposition to the Siang project reflects anxiety among residents about their land, livelihoods, cultural identity and the ecological consequences of building large-scale infrastructure.

The government argues that the project could help regulate water flows, manage floods and strengthen India’s water and energy security, particularly amid apprehensions over China’s proposed mega dam upstream. However, the pursuit of these strategic objectives cannot substitute for transparent assessments of environmental risks, social costs and long-term consequences for affected communities.

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The state government’s stated commitment to public consensus must translate into meaningful consultation. Independent environmental scrutiny, accessible project documents and genuine participation by community representatives are essential. Dialogue must begin before irreversible decisions are taken, not merely after tensions escalate. The deployment of additional security personnel may curb violence, but it cannot resolve a dispute rooted in distrust. Nor should misinformation be allowed to flourish when official communication is inadequate. This is all the more imperative in the wake of ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapur’s statement that confrontations with Chinese troops continue to take place at several sites along the Arunachal border. Peace in this northeastern state is essential not only to sustain the momentum of development but also to ensure robust security along the Line of Actual Control.