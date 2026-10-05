Asian gains : India did well to finish fourth despite setbacks

AFTER a sluggish start, India capitalised on a late surge to retain the fourth spot in the Asian Games. The 85-medal haul in Aichi-Nagoya — 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze — kept India among the continent’s leading sporting nations, though nowhere near China and Japan. More importantly, the premier event revealed how tough it would be for the country to become an Olympic powerhouse over the next decade or two. First, the positives. Archery fetched nine medals, including five gold, with teenager Kumkum Mohod being crowned India’s first individual Asiad champion in the recurve category. Boxing and wrestling delivered three and two gold medals, respectively, while Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games golf gold. Indian players asserted their dominance in cricket, hockey and kabaddi. Powered by resilience and discipline, the women’s hockey team ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games gold by edging out defending champions China in the final.

Athletics was a huge disappointment. The lone gold came from the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran Pahal, M Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj. Shooters, too, largely underperformed. Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics, returned empty-handed from the Asiad. The contrast with the 2023 Hangzhou Games was stark. India’s record 106 medals, including 28 gold, had raised expectations of another historic campaign. Instead, the shortfall of 21 medals (including seven gold) is a timely warning.

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The successes in Aichi-Nagoya must be celebrated, while lessons should be learnt from the failures. India’s sporting future cannot be built on individual brilliance or a late gold rush. The road to Olympic glory demands a bigger talent pool, better training, stronger mental conditioning and world-class support systems. The Asian Games have offered India a vital reality check. The next task is to initiate course correction in the run-up to the 2028 LA Olympics.