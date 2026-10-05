DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Asian gains : India did well to finish fourth despite setbacks

Asian gains : India did well to finish fourth despite setbacks

The Tribune Editorial: The contrast with the 2023 Hangzhou Games was stark. India’s record 106 medals, including 28 gold, had raised expectations of another historic campaign.

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AFTER a sluggish start, India capitalised on a late surge to retain the fourth spot in the Asian Games. The 85-medal haul in Aichi-Nagoya — 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze — kept India among the continent’s leading sporting nations, though nowhere near China and Japan. More importantly, the premier event revealed how tough it would be for the country to become an Olympic powerhouse over the next decade or two. First, the positives. Archery fetched nine medals, including five gold, with teenager Kumkum Mohod being crowned India’s first individual Asiad champion in the recurve category. Boxing and wrestling delivered three and two gold medals, respectively, while Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games golf gold. Indian players asserted their dominance in cricket, hockey and kabaddi. Powered by resilience and discipline, the women’s hockey team ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games gold by edging out defending champions China in the final.

Athletics was a huge disappointment. The lone gold came from the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran Pahal, M Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj. Shooters, too, largely underperformed. Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics, returned empty-handed from the Asiad. The contrast with the 2023 Hangzhou Games was stark. India’s record 106 medals, including 28 gold, had raised expectations of another historic campaign. Instead, the shortfall of 21 medals (including seven gold) is a timely warning.

Advertisement

The successes in Aichi-Nagoya must be celebrated, while lessons should be learnt from the failures. India’s sporting future cannot be built on individual brilliance or a late gold rush. The road to Olympic glory demands a bigger talent pool, better training, stronger mental conditioning and world-class support systems. The Asian Games have offered India a vital reality check. The next task is to initiate course correction in the run-up to the 2028 LA Olympics.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts