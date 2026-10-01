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Home / Editorials / Kathua fratricide

Kathua fratricide

Personnel deserve a robust grievance mechanism

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Editorial
Updated At : 04:05 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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THE killing of four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel by a colleague in Kathua (J&K) is a chilling reminder of the dangers that lurk within the ranks. A head constable opened fire with his service AK-47 reportedly after an altercation over bringing his toddler to the workplace. What apparently began as a disagreement over rules escalated into violence. This should prompt a careful examination of how grievances are handled inside armed organisations.

The incident also raises questions about conditions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Personnel deployed at remote installations can face long and irregular hours, difficult family arrangements and prolonged separation from home. Access to firearms is, of course, intrinsic to their duties, but it also means that ordinary workplace conflicts can carry extraordinary consequences. The answer cannot be to treat every dispute as a security threat, nor can it be to wait for another tragedy before examining warning signs. A robust grievance mechanism, effective supervision, appropriate weapon-handling safeguards and accessible psychological support can form part of a prevention strategy. Such measures must complement, not replace, discipline and operational readiness.

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A couple of years ago, a task force constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs had identified primary causes of fratricide in the CAPFs: tough service conditions, delays in obtaining leave, particularly during family emergencies, reaction to criticism or harassment, and unresolved problems escalating due to colleagues’ actions. The probe into the Kathua incident must find out whether the established procedures were followed. A premier security force has lost personnel entrusted with protecting critical infrastructure. Their deaths demand accountability — but also a sustained effort to ensure that discord within an armed force never reaches such a fatal conclusion.

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