Ayushman arrears : Haryana govt must clear hospital dues

A health insurance scheme meant to protect the poor cannot be sustained by making hospitals wait months for their money. The Haryana government must recognise this fundamental contradiction in the continuing dispute over Ayushman Bharat payments. Private hospitals affiliated with the scheme have protested against what the Indian Medical Association says are dues of around Rs 1,200 crore pending with nearly 650 hospitals for more than six months. The one-day suspension of Ayushman services on September 1 was described as symbolic, but the warning of an indefinite stoppage from September 16 should not be dismissed.

The government maintains that Ayushman services remained largely unaffected, with thousands of claims being processed during the protest. That may be reassuring in the immediate term, but it does not address the underlying problem. Haryana has expanded healthcare coverage through Ayushman Bharat and its CHIRAYU scheme, making private hospitals an important part of the delivery network. But this partnership cannot work if reimbursements are unpredictable. A large hospital may have the financial muscle to carry receivables for months; smaller hospitals cannot. Their withdrawal from the scheme would disproportionately hurt patients in smaller towns who have fewer alternatives.

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The government is justified in scrutinising claims, particularly where documentation is incomplete or fraudulent billing is suspected. But it must separate legitimate claims from disputed ones. It should clear undisputed dues immediately, provide written reasons for deductions or rejections and create a time-bound mechanism for appeals. Most importantly, the state must end the cycle of protest, assurance and renewed arrears. A cashless scheme cannot run indefinitely on credit from those who provide the care. The ultimate measure of Ayushman Bharat is whether a poor patient can walk into an empanelled hospital without money and receive treatment with dignity.