DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Editorials / Back in J&K: Amarnath Yatra symbolises collective resolve

Back in J&K: Amarnath Yatra symbolises collective resolve

To negate Pakistan’s designs, a measure of boldness and resolve is required. Amarnath Yatra marks the start of the return to the favourite tourist and spiritual destination
article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:22 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

FROM brimming with tourists to the sudden turn of events as the Pahalgam massacre unfolded on April 22, it’s been tough going for Jammu and Kashmir. There has been little or no tourist activity since, and the prospects of revival anytime in the near future look dim. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has drawn a realistic picture that while the tourism sector uptick may take time, the priority now is to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Amarnath Yatra. The annual pilgrimage begins on July 3 and ends on

Advertisement

August 9. Ensuring its safe conduct is anyway a mammoth exercise, and this time the pilgrimage — which draws devotees from across India — will see added layers of security and essential protocols. This may mean more time-consuming documentation, but the procedural process needs to be taken in the right spirit by the devotees.

For J&K’s hotel industry, service sector, transporters and ponywalas, Amarnath Yatra has always been an occasion to put their best foot forward. This year, there would be much symbolism attached too — portraying the syncretic social structure, even as the administration pulls out all stops to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

Advertisement

For most Indians, Kashmir is the ultimate holiday destination — paradise, but with so many caveats attached. In the last few years, the Valley has seen unprecedented tourist arrivals, providing livelihood opportunities to so many, and decimating long-held dogmas and anxieties. It’s this prosperity, this semblance of normalcy and a future full of promise that was targeted by terrorists. To negate Pakistan’s designs, a measure of boldness and resolve is required. Amarnath Yatra marks the start of the return to the favourite tourist and spiritual destination. Jammu and Kashmir beckons, let’s stand by it. Don’t let the adversary create divisions where none exist.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper