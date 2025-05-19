Back in J&K: Amarnath Yatra symbolises collective resolve

FROM brimming with tourists to the sudden turn of events as the Pahalgam massacre unfolded on April 22, it’s been tough going for Jammu and Kashmir. There has been little or no tourist activity since, and the prospects of revival anytime in the near future look dim. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has drawn a realistic picture that while the tourism sector uptick may take time, the priority now is to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Amarnath Yatra. The annual pilgrimage begins on July 3 and ends on

August 9. Ensuring its safe conduct is anyway a mammoth exercise, and this time the pilgrimage — which draws devotees from across India — will see added layers of security and essential protocols. This may mean more time-consuming documentation, but the procedural process needs to be taken in the right spirit by the devotees.

For J&K’s hotel industry, service sector, transporters and ponywalas, Amarnath Yatra has always been an occasion to put their best foot forward. This year, there would be much symbolism attached too — portraying the syncretic social structure, even as the administration pulls out all stops to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

For most Indians, Kashmir is the ultimate holiday destination — paradise, but with so many caveats attached. In the last few years, the Valley has seen unprecedented tourist arrivals, providing livelihood opportunities to so many, and decimating long-held dogmas and anxieties. It’s this prosperity, this semblance of normalcy and a future full of promise that was targeted by terrorists. To negate Pakistan’s designs, a measure of boldness and resolve is required. Amarnath Yatra marks the start of the return to the favourite tourist and spiritual destination. Jammu and Kashmir beckons, let’s stand by it. Don’t let the adversary create divisions where none exist.