THE Commissioner of Railway Safety’s ‘internal’ inquiry into the June 2 Balasore accident has pointed to human error on the part of the staff of the signalling & telecom and traffic departments. Though the full picture will emerge only after the parallel probe by the CBI is completed, the Commissioner’s report calls for an urgent review of the safety standards and protocol in the day-to-day functioning of the Railways. Equally importantly, a case is made for initiating strict and exemplary action against the on-duty officials responsible for the lapse that led to the three-train crash.

Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of the passengers. Millions of people travel every day on thousands of trains criss-crossing the country. Even as technology has grown by leaps and bounds and most of the transport functions are now ‘automated’, the human role in overseeing and handling critical operations remains as crucial as ever. The race to expand and modernise rail services and keep pace with the high-speed, hi-tech trains of the world is self-defeating if this critically vital function is compromised. Regular updating of the systems calls for rigorous training and periodic upskilling of the staff in safety standards under the watchful eye of the domain experts. There can be no room for laxity in keeping the machinery and systems shipshape at all times. In the light of the Commissioner’s probe, the mere transfer of five top officials of the South Eastern Railway after the accident warrants a relook.

The Balasore tragedy, which claimed more than 290 lives and left over 900 injured, was one of India’s worst rail mishaps in two decades. Punitive action must be commensurate with the enormity of this man-made disaster.