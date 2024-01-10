Bangladesh mandate

PRIME Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League has recorded a landslide victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election. The triumph — fourth in a row for the ruling party — was a foregone conclusion after the Awami League’s main rival, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), decided to boycott the election. Describing it as the people’s victory, Hasina said Bangladesh had been able to set an example of holding free, fair and neutral polls. Even though the voter turnout was low (around 40 per cent) and there were stray incidents of violence, election observers from India and other countries have lauded Bangladesh’s apex electoral body for doing a good job. The Hasina government had invited observers from several nations as well as multilateral organisations in a bid to make the poll process transparent.

Striking a discordant note, the US has claimed that the polls were not free or fair, while regretting that not all parties participated in the ballot. The US State Department has said that Washington remains concerned over the arrest of thousands of Opposition members and reports of irregularities on election day. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has urged the newly elected government to take steps to renew the country’s commitment to democracy and human rights.

The road to democracy has been a difficult and painful one for Bangladesh. ‘Father of the Nation’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were assassinated on August 15, 1975, by a group of army personnel. The next decade and a half witnessed military dictatorship, which enfeebled the country politically as well as economically. Over the past decade or so, Bangladesh’s economic resurgence has gone hand in hand with political stability. The voters’ mandate needs to be respected by all, even as it is the government’s responsibility to probe allegations of electoral malpractices and highhandedness. The BNP does not have the moral right to cry foul as it chose to stay away from the ballot, which is the cornerstone of democracy.

