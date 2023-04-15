Battle-ready forces

The prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh and China’s provocative moves in Arunachal Pradesh have made it incumbent upon the Indian armed forces to perpetually remain in a state of operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Towards this end, the Army and the Air Force carried out a multi-domain exercise in strategically key areas in the eastern sector last week. The exercise showcased the synergy between strategic forces and troops of the Eastern Command for undertaking joint operations in high-altitude and mountainous terrain. C-17 Globemaster aircraft, Chinooks and Mi-17 choppers undertook multi-mode insertion operations into designated greenfield landing zones. The focus was on speed, precision and lethality of deployment of specialised troops in a hostile environment.

The latest drills were conducted weeks after Vayu Prahar, a 96-hour multi-domain air-land exercise. The latter had involved the insertion and extraction of the Army’s Special Forces at a designated Advanced Landing Ground by C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemasters of the IAF. Vayu Prahar was aimed at improving coordination among various agencies for rapid mobilisation, transportation and deployment of forces. Such exercises, executed by specially designated, trained and equipped units, demonstrate the defence forces’ battle readiness. The message to China is loud and clear: India is well prepared for any misadventure or provocation from across the LAC.

New Delhi’s proactive approach has also been highlighted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who said in Uganda earlier this week that people were now witnessing a ‘different’ India that no longer took things lying down. Referring to Uri and Balakot, he asserted that the country was capable of meeting its national security challenges. This makes it imperative for India to enhance defence cooperation with friendly nations. Dharma Guardian, an annual exercise involving Indian and Japanese forces, is an important initiative. So too are the bilateral military drills with other Quad countries (the US and Australia) and multilateral exercises such as the one scheduled to start in France next week. The sharing of best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations are bound to put India on a stronger footing to confront China as well as Pakistan.