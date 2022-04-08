Be prepared for XE

The third wave of Covid-19 is practically over in India and overall normalcy has returned, but these developments should not delude us into assuming that the pandemic is a thing of the past. According to the WHO, a new strain of the Omicron variant, XE, first detected in the UK, appears to be more transmissible than previous strains of the coronavirus. It is a mutant hybrid of two previous Omicron versions — BA.1 and BA.2 — which spread across the world in recent months. Omicron fuelled the third wave in India, though the fatality rate was very low compared to last year’s Delta-triggered second wave that claimed lakhs of lives. XE’s higher transmissibility suggests that it could become the most dominant strain sooner than later. The global health body has warned that Covid-19 remains a public health emergency of international concern and ‘it is too early to reduce the quality of surveillance’.

India, one of the world’s worst-hit countries in the first two years of the pandemic, needs to be well prepared for a possible outbreak of XE. The easing/lifting of Covid-induced restrictions is a step in the right direction, but the apparent reduction in testing is likely to impact the country’s capacity to promptly detect emerging variants. India’s active caseload of around 11,000 is surprisingly minuscule compared to that of the US (nearly 1.5 crore), the UK (19 lakh) and Russia (around 5 lakh). This clearly shows that testing is no longer being done on a large scale. Self-isolation and contact tracing, too, seem to have become erratic. Such laxity could impede India’s efforts to deal with the virus in the coming months.

Several countries in Asia and Europe are witnessing a sharp uptick in Covid cases. India seems to be bucking the global trend as of now, but past experience indicates that the situation can quickly spin out of control if adequate surveillance is not maintained. The importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and booster shots cannot be overestimated. Treading with caution, rather than pressing the panic button, should be the way forward.