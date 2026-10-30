DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Bengal killings ; Police ‘encounters’ must be probed independently

Bengal killings ; Police ‘encounters’ must be probed independently

The Tribune Editorial: The state needs firm policing, not trigger-happy governance.

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THE killing of two murder accused in alleged encounters with the police in West Bengal raises questions about accountability and the rule of law. The incidents, which occurred within 12 hours of each other during crime-scene reconstruction, have sparked public outrage. According to the police, both accused snatched service revolvers and opened fire, prompting retaliatory shooting. These claims must be investigated independently, not accepted unquestioningly. The recurrence of similar circumstances — a rape-murder accused was killed by cops in July — makes transparent scrutiny all the more necessary.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has adopted a tough approach to crime, taking a cue from his counterparts in other BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, the state government must remember that its promise to restore law and order cannot be fulfilled merely through force. Genuine public confidence comes from professional policing, timely trials and convictions based on evidence. Celebrating encounters — genuine or fake — as instant justice risks normalising extrajudicial punishment and weakening democratic institutions.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court’s 2014 guidelines in People’s Union for Civil Liberties versus State of Maharashtra stipulate independent investigations, magisterial inquiries and proper preservation of evidence in deaths caused by police action. These safeguards protect citizens from possible abuse of power while ensuring that officers acting lawfully are not unfairly targeted. West Bengal needs firm policing, not trigger-happy governance. Citizens rightly expect the police to act swiftly against violent crime. However, the State’s strength lies not in its ability to kill suspects, but in its commitment to uphold the law, even under intense public pressure.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts