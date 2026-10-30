Bengal killings ; Police ‘encounters’ must be probed independently

THE killing of two murder accused in alleged encounters with the police in West Bengal raises questions about accountability and the rule of law. The incidents, which occurred within 12 hours of each other during crime-scene reconstruction, have sparked public outrage. According to the police, both accused snatched service revolvers and opened fire, prompting retaliatory shooting. These claims must be investigated independently, not accepted unquestioningly. The recurrence of similar circumstances — a rape-murder accused was killed by cops in July — makes transparent scrutiny all the more necessary.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has adopted a tough approach to crime, taking a cue from his counterparts in other BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, the state government must remember that its promise to restore law and order cannot be fulfilled merely through force. Genuine public confidence comes from professional policing, timely trials and convictions based on evidence. Celebrating encounters — genuine or fake — as instant justice risks normalising extrajudicial punishment and weakening democratic institutions.

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The Supreme Court’s 2014 guidelines in People’s Union for Civil Liberties versus State of Maharashtra stipulate independent investigations, magisterial inquiries and proper preservation of evidence in deaths caused by police action. These safeguards protect citizens from possible abuse of power while ensuring that officers acting lawfully are not unfairly targeted. West Bengal needs firm policing, not trigger-happy governance. Citizens rightly expect the police to act swiftly against violent crime. However, the State’s strength lies not in its ability to kill suspects, but in its commitment to uphold the law, even under intense public pressure.