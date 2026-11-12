Beyond computers: India’s schools must plug digital gaps

India's digital ambitions are impressive, but its classrooms tell a sobering story. Latest data serves as a reminder that technological progress means little unless it reaches every student. Nearly seven in 10 Indian schools now have computers, while two-thirds have Internet connectivity. These figures indicate considerable progress. However, the gap between procuring technology and using it for meaningful education remains worrisome. NITI Aayog’s report reveals that although 64.7% of schools had computers in 2024-25, only 57.9% had them available for teaching and learning. Meanwhile, about 4.8 lakh schools remain without Internet access.

The problem is not merely technological but also structural. Reliable electricity supply, trained teachers, adequate equipment and quality digital content are essential for effective technology-based education. A computer gathering dust in a classroom cannot prepare students for a tech-driven future. Regional inequalities make the situation even more challenging. While Delhi and Kerala demonstrate strong digital infrastructure, states such as West Bengal and Meghalaya continue to lag. Bihar presents a glaring contradiction: widespread Internet connectivity but limited computer availability. Such disparities risk widening the educational divide between privileged and disadvantaged communities.

NITI Aayog’s proposal to develop school clusters and share resources, including laboratories, libraries and teachers, deserves serious consideration. However, implementation must protect students’ access to nearby schools, particularly in rural areas. India cannot measure educational success simply by counting computers or Internet connections. The real measure must be whether students acquire knowledge, practical skills and confidence through these resources. The country must move beyond infrastructure statistics and focus on learning outcomes. Digital India will remain an incomplete promise until every child, regardless of geographical or economic constraints, has an equal opportunity to learn.