Beyond H1N1 : The bigger threat is antibiotic misuse

THE country’s H1N1 surge should prompt neither panic nor complacency. The Indian Medical Association has warned against self-medication with antibiotics and antivirals, while the Indian Council of Medical Research says there is no new H1N1 strain and the rise reflects seasonal influenza. The reassurance is welcome. But the episode exposes a weakness in our public health culture: treating every fever with a pill. Antibiotics do not work against influenza, a viral infection. Yet antibiotics are often sought at the first sign of fever, cough or body ache. Such indiscriminate use is not just harmless but it also contributes to antimicrobial resistance, reducing the effectiveness of medicines against bacterial infections. Antibiotics may be necessary when the flu is complicated by a secondary bacterial infection, but that decision belongs to a qualified doctor, not a pharmacy counter or Internet search.

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Self-medication with antivirals is equally unwise. The answer to irrational antibiotic use cannot be indiscriminate use of another class of drugs. Timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and better public health communication are needed. With H1N1 symptoms overlapping those of other respiratory infections, patients should not assume the cause or self-medicate. The surge also exposes India’s flu vaccination gap. The vaccination should become a more visible part of preventive healthcare, particularly for older people, pregnant women, healthcare workers and those with chronic conditions. The National Centre for Disease Control maintains seasonal flu surveillance and vaccine guidance, but recommendations matter only when people can access and act on them.

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The response to the current virus must become smarter. Masking in crowded indoor spaces, respiratory hygiene, staying home when ill and seeking medical advice early can limit transmission. Hospitals and surveillance systems must remain prepared. The flu wave will pass. Antibiotic resistance will not.