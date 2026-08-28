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Home / Editorials / Beyond H1N1 : The bigger threat is antibiotic misuse

Beyond H1N1 : The bigger threat is antibiotic misuse

The Tribune Editorial: The flu wave will pass. Antibiotic resistance will not.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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THE country’s H1N1 surge should prompt neither panic nor complacency. The Indian Medical Association has warned against self-medication with antibiotics and antivirals, while the Indian Council of Medical Research says there is no new H1N1 strain and the rise reflects seasonal influenza. The reassurance is welcome. But the episode exposes a weakness in our public health culture: treating every fever with a pill. Antibiotics do not work against influenza, a viral infection. Yet antibiotics are often sought at the first sign of fever, cough or body ache. Such indiscriminate use is not just harmless but it also contributes to antimicrobial resistance, reducing the effectiveness of medicines against bacterial infections. Antibiotics may be necessary when the flu is complicated by a secondary bacterial infection, but that decision belongs to a qualified doctor, not a pharmacy counter or Internet search.

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Self-medication with antivirals is equally unwise. The answer to irrational antibiotic use cannot be indiscriminate use of another class of drugs. Timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and better public health communication are needed. With H1N1 symptoms overlapping those of other respiratory infections, patients should not assume the cause or self-medicate. The surge also exposes India’s flu vaccination gap. The vaccination should become a more visible part of preventive healthcare, particularly for older people, pregnant women, healthcare workers and those with chronic conditions. The National Centre for Disease Control maintains seasonal flu surveillance and vaccine guidance, but recommendations matter only when people can access and act on them.

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The response to the current virus must become smarter. Masking in crowded indoor spaces, respiratory hygiene, staying home when ill and seeking medical advice early can limit transmission. Hospitals and surveillance systems must remain prepared. The flu wave will pass. Antibiotic resistance will not.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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