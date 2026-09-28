Beyond the patent

HARYANA’s decision to reimburse patent registration fees of up to Rs 50,000 for students is a welcome attempt to encourage innovation. But a patent is only the beginning of the journey. The harder question is what happens after the certificate is obtained. India has no shortage of bright students, research papers or even patents. What remains weaker is the ecosystem that takes an idea from a laboratory or university project to a commercially viable product. A policy that helps students pay for patents must therefore be accompanied by support for prototyping, testing, intellectual property protection, incubation and market access.