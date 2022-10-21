Bilkis case shocker

The affidavit submitted by the Gujarat Government to the Supreme Court in the Bilkis Bano case has revealed shocking details of the special treatment given to the 11 rape-murder convicts, who were released from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the remission of their life sentence. As per the affidavit, the convicts were granted parole, furlough or bail at different stages; on an average, they were out of jail for about 1,000 days before their release. One of them, Mitesh Bhatt, was booked and chargesheeted for outraging the modesty of a woman in June 2020 while out on parole.

In January 2008, a special CBI court had sentenced all of them to life imprisonment on the charges of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven members of her family. It is unpardonable that the state government did not regard these convicts as a threat to public safety despite their incarceration for heinous crimes. The ease with which these rapists and murderers walked in and out of jail over the years shows that the authorities had no qualms about offering undeserved concessions and relaxations to them.

Our ailing justice delivery system suffered a body blow when the state government decided to free the convicts, citing ‘good conduct’ and the 1992 remission policy, and the Centre duly approved their premature release without raising any objection. Both governments need to explain why the 2020 case against Bhatt was not taken into consideration while giving him a spotless character certificate. The Centre-state complicity on this emotive matter has prompted the Opposition to allege that the release is linked to the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. The regrettable turn of events has added insult to injury for Bilkis, who continues to await ‘complete justice’ even two decades after the post-Godhra communal violence ravaged her life beyond repair. The onus is on the Supreme Court, which sharply observed earlier this week that the Gujarat Government’s reply to the pleas challenging the remission were devoid of factual statements, to right this grievous wrong.